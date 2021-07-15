Former Rend Lake pitcher signs as free agent with Astros

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Rend Lake pitcher Walker Brockhouse signed as a free agent with the Houston Astros.

He said he was at home with his family watching the Major League Baseball draft when he received a call from the Astros scout he had been talking to, who then asked him if he would like to sign a deal.

“It’s really exciting,” Brockhouse said. “I have always dreamed of being a professional baseball player. I have been blessed to have the opportunity to take the next step and actually sign a contract with a professional baseball team.”

He leaves for West Palm Beach on Thursday to start working with the Astros spring training facility. He will be staying there until he receives his affiliate team assignment.

Brockhouse played for Rend Lake during the 2017-18 season.

He made 12 starts on the mound and tossed three complete games. The right-handed pitcher finished with a 4-6 record and a 5.02 ERA, logging 57 and one-third innings.

Overall, Brockhouse had 69 total strikeouts throughout his career at Rend Lake.

After playing for the Warriors, he moved to Division I ball with the University of Memphis in 2019.

A graduate of Mt. Vernon Township High School, Brockhouse played both baseball and basketball for the Rams. He helped lead the team to a 26-10 during his senior year in 2017.

He is the son of Tim and Tranae Brockhouse.

