Flat track race to return to DuQuoin on July 17

It’s the first time that it has been held in DuQuoin since 2015.
It's the first time that it has been held in DuQuoin since 2015.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DUQUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Progressive American Flat Track will be back at DuQuoin Mile at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds.

Presented by Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, it will be taking place on Saturday, July 17.

It’s the first time that it has been held in DuQuoin since 2015.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting their website.

Visit here for more information.

