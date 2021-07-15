First Alert Thursday Outlook

Today will be a hot, humid and mostly quiet day....with only isolated afternoon thunderstorms expected. Official highs in the low 90s and dew points in the low 70s will push peak afternoon H.I. numbers to about 100 or so. As a weak frontal zone to our northwest inches closer overnight, a few showers or storms could impact northwestern counties by daybreak otherwise it will be a warm and muggy night.

Friday will be an active day with showers and thunderstorms. Not outlooked for severe by SPC but a few strong storms with gusty winds and very heavy rain look likely. With the front stalled in the area Saturday, active weather is likely to continue....but rain chances should start to decrease as we get into Sunday and Monday and we get slightly drier northeasterly breezes. The beginning of next week looks relatively comfortable, but we’ll inch back to ‘normal’ as we go through the week.

