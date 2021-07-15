First Alert: Hottest day of the week

(KFVS) - Get ready for a very warm day.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says today will be the hottest day of the week.

Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s, but it will feel more like the mid 90s to low 100s due high humidity.

There will be a slight chance for a pop-up storm or shower this afternoon, but most areas will be dry.

Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day.

Late tonight into early Friday morning, storms could push into our northern counties in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

A few of these storms could be strong to severe. Gusty winds will be the main threat. Most of the Heartland will stay dry during this time.

A weak cold will be moving into the Heartland Friday afternoon and evening into Saturday.

As the front gets closer, scattered showers and storms will develop.

On Sunday, the could front will be across the Heartland, which will give our southern counties a better chance for showers.

Clouds will help keep high temperatures down in the middle to upper 80s.

