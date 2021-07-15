2nd shooting reported at Tenn. bar, occupied vehicle hit in parking lot

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - While officers were investigating a shooting inside the Slide and Ride Bar in Martin, Tennessee early Sunday morning, July 11, investigators learned that second shooting took place in the bar’s parking lot.

Investigators said a man inside of a vehicle opened fire at another vehicle that had four people inside.

The vehicle was hit multiple times. No injuries were reported.

During the investigation, detectives identified the shooter as Charleston C. Kimble, 20 of Tiptonville.

Kimble is being charged with four counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment (serious injury or uses of a deadly weapon) and vandalism.

Charleston C. Kimble, 20 of Tiptonville, is accused at shooting at an occupied vehicle at bar parking lot in Martin, Tenn. (Source: Martin Police Department)

At this time, investigators are not sure if the shooting inside the bar and the shooting in the parking lot are connected.

A motive is also unknown in both incidents.

No arrests have been made in the shooting inside the bar.

Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Shawn Maclin of Union City.

Maclin is recovering at a Memphis hospital.

Anyone with information on either shooting investigation is asked to contact the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355.

