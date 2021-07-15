Heartland Votes
Advertisement

2nd shooting reported at Tenn. bar, occupied vehicle hit in parking lot

Police are investigating a second shooting at the Slide and Ride bar in Martin, Tenn.
Police are investigating a second shooting at the Slide and Ride bar in Martin, Tenn.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - While officers were investigating a shooting inside the Slide and Ride Bar in Martin, Tennessee early Sunday morning, July 11, investigators learned that second shooting took place in the bar’s parking lot.

Investigators said a man inside of a vehicle opened fire at another vehicle that had four people inside.

The vehicle was hit multiple times. No injuries were reported.

During the investigation, detectives identified the shooter as Charleston C. Kimble, 20 of Tiptonville.

Kimble is being charged with four counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment (serious injury or uses of a deadly weapon) and vandalism.

Charleston C. Kimble, 20 of Tiptonville, is accused at shooting at an occupied vehicle at bar...
Charleston C. Kimble, 20 of Tiptonville, is accused at shooting at an occupied vehicle at bar parking lot in Martin, Tenn.(Source: Martin Police Department)

At this time, investigators are not sure if the shooting inside the bar and the shooting in the parking lot are connected.

A motive is also unknown in both incidents.

No arrests have been made in the shooting inside the bar.

Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Shawn Maclin of Union City.

Maclin is recovering at a Memphis hospital.

Anyone with information on either shooting investigation is asked to contact the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found on a residential property in Grain Valley, Mo.
Police: Human remains found buried on property in Missouri tied to missing person’s case
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
This Jackson, Missouri mom is taking her health and fitness goals to a whole new level.
Jackson, Mo. mom competes for title of Ms. Health and Fitness 2021
The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.
IRS to issue refunds to 4 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment
Elijah L. Tiggens, 28, of Berwyn, Ill., was wanted on an arrest warrant for unlawful restraint...
Man wanted for unlawful restraint, kidnapping in Jefferson Co., Ill., in custody in Ky.

Latest News

Perry County Sheriff Schaaf said, due to tips, deputies were able to identify and locate the...
Suspects ID’d in storage building burglaries in Perry Co., Mo.
Martin Police are investigating a shooting that took place inside of a bar early Sunday morning.
Shooting inside bar injures 1
John Doe 44 was described as having light brown hair and wearing a navy blue t-shirt.
FBI IDs man wanted in connection to child sexual exploitation investigation
Wanted man in custody
Wanted man in custody