Young girls ‘cited’ for helping Mo. Dept. of Conservation agent

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KFVS) - Receiving a citation is usually not associated with something good, but for two young Missouri girls, it was pretty sweet.

A Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) agent recently responded to a call at the Reeds Spring Elementary School in Stone County.

Agent Kearby Bridges was investigating a call about something growling in a trash can outside of the school.

When she arrived, Bridges found a raccoon trapped inside the trash can and set it free.

Students at the school, Louisa and Elena, helped Bridges free the critter and picked up trash left behind.

To thank the students and reward their efforts to keep the outdoors clean, Bridges gave both girls Sonic Drive-In ‘citations.’

MDC shared the story on their Facebook page and hoped the girls enjoyed their free ice cream.

