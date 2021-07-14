Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Virtual public hearing to be held on Rte. 67, Future I-57 in Butler Co., Mo.

The Future I-57 sign was unveiled at a ceremony on Friday, Feb. 22.
The Future I-57 sign was unveiled at a ceremony on Friday, Feb. 22.(Source: KFVS/Rob Foote)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public hearing on the proposed project to upgrade U.S. Route 67 in Butler County to four lanes in preparation for Future I-57.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday, August 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with formal presentations starting at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

You can join the meeting on Aug. 3 by clicking here.

According to MoDOT, the same presentation will be delivered at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to give attendees multiple opportunities to join the discussion.

The proposed project includes upgrading Route 67 to interstate standards from the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo. to the Missouri/Arkansas state line.

The entire project limits are broken down into five phases: Phases 1A and 1B, as well as Phases 2-4.

According to MoDOT, Phase 1A received funding through Governor Mike Parson’s cost share program.

Phases 1B and 2 were funded from a cost share between MoDOT and the City of Poplar Bluff. This was made possible after Poplar Bluff voters approved a ballot measure led by the Highway 67 Corporation to help fund the expansion in August 2019.

Improvements will extend from the Route 160/158 interchange to County Road 352 through the currently funded phases.

MoDOT says the interchange will be reconfigured with two roundabouts in place of the current loop ramps in the northwest and southeast quadrants.

Phases 3 and 4 are not yet funded. The department said schedules will be determined as funding becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A mobile home was flipped over as an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
Jimmy J. Bridges (left) and Elizabeth Bridges (right) were arrested in connection with a deadly...
Two arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Hayti, Mo.
A Tennessee man drowned after he attempted to swim across the Current River in Carter County on...
Man attempting to swim across Current River drowns
13-year old Laken Davidson was struck in the face by flying metal Saturday night.
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm

Latest News

Governor Mike Parson held a ceremonial signing of Senate Bill 262 into law on Tuesday, July 13...
Gov. Parson holds ceremonial signing of fuel tax bill in Cape Girardeau
Governor Mike Parson held a ceremonial signing of the Missouri tax bill in Cape Girardeau on...
Gov. Parson holds ceremonial signing of gas tax bill in Cape Girardeau
The Perry County, Mo. Sheriff's Office is investigating storage building thefts.
Perry Co., Mo. deputies investigating storage building thefts
This Jackson, Missouri mom is taking her health and fitness goals to a whole new level.
Heartland woman competes for title of Ms. Health and Fitness 2021