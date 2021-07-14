Heartland Votes
SEMO catcher signs as free agent with St. Louis Cardinals

SEMO catcher Wade Stauss signed with the St. Louis Cardinals as a free agent.
SEMO catcher Wade Stauss signed with the St. Louis Cardinals as a free agent.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University catcher Wade Stauss signed as a free agent with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, July 13.

A native of Wildwood, Mo., he started 46 games behind the plate in 2021.

He led the Redhawks with 14 home runs and ranked second on the team with 36 RBI.

Stauss was named this year’s Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player before leading SEMO to its fourth OVC Tournament crown program history.

He will report to Jupiter, Florida this weekend.

