Rain and thunderstorm chances sneak back into the forecast

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Hot and dry conditions expected through the afternoon and evening hours. A tiny chance for a pop up thunderstorm, but the chances are extremely low today. Highs will top out near 90. Thursday looks mainly dry, but a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. It will be hot and humid with highs hitting the lower 90s and feels like numbers in the mid to upper 90s. Rain and thunderstorm chances go up quickly by Friday and continue through much of the weekend. There is a chance for a few isolated strong to severe storms.

