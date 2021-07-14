Paducah Board of Commissioners approves new city manager

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Board of Commissions approved an employment agreement with the new city manager at its meeting on Tuesday, July 13.

Daron Jordan served as the city manager of Paris, Ky. since January 2017. He will begin his tenure with Paducah on August 1.

After a nationwide search, Jordan was interviewed by the Board in June, along with interviews by the city’s Leadership Team and a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Community Panel.

His experience also includes more than 16 years with the city of Madisonville, Ky., and four years with the city of Henderson, Ky.

The former Paducah city manager, Jim Arndt, announced in January his plans to move back home to Illinois to be closer to family and to open a consulting business.

Arndt’s contract was extended through July 31.

