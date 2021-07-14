Paducah Board of Commissioners approves funding for stormwater projects
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah’s Board of Commissioners will spend more than $4 million on stormwater improvement projects.
That money will come from nearly $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received.
The city will work with a consultant to figure out which projects need to be completed.
Construction could start next spring.
