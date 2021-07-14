Heartland Votes
Old Town Cape’s Tunes at Twilight fall series returns Aug. 6

Tunes at Twilight was previously held at Iver's Square, formerly known as The Common Pleas...
Tunes at Twilight was previously held at Iver’s Square, formerly known as The Common Pleas Courthouse, but due to construction happening on site, it has was moved to River Campus Park.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape’s Tunes at Twilight fall series begins Friday, August 6 at 6:30 p.m.

According to the group, the River Campus at Southeast Missouri State University will host the series for the remainder of the 2021 season.

The fall lineup includes:

  • August 6 - Anne McCue
  • August 13 - Doug MacLeod
  • August 20 - Annie Sellick and Pat Bergerson
  • August 27 - Brody Buster
  • September 3 - Carl Banks
  • September 10 - Lojo Russo

They said the spring series was a “huge success” at the River Campus Park location.

The fall series will also include food trucks.

Tunes at Twilight is a free, downtown, outdoor concert series open to the public.

It was previously held at Ivers Square, but due to construction on-site, the event was moved to River Campus Park.

The rainout location for the 2021 season is Gospel Life Church located at 817 Broadway Street.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

