Old Town Cape’s Tunes at Twilight fall series returns Aug. 6
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape’s Tunes at Twilight fall series begins Friday, August 6 at 6:30 p.m.
According to the group, the River Campus at Southeast Missouri State University will host the series for the remainder of the 2021 season.
The fall lineup includes:
- August 6 - Anne McCue
- August 13 - Doug MacLeod
- August 20 - Annie Sellick and Pat Bergerson
- August 27 - Brody Buster
- September 3 - Carl Banks
- September 10 - Lojo Russo
They said the spring series was a “huge success” at the River Campus Park location.
The fall series will also include food trucks.
Tunes at Twilight is a free, downtown, outdoor concert series open to the public.
It was previously held at Ivers Square, but due to construction on-site, the event was moved to River Campus Park.
The rainout location for the 2021 season is Gospel Life Church located at 817 Broadway Street.
