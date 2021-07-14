Old Town Cape’s Tunes at Twilight fall series returns Aug. 6

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape’s Tunes at Twilight fall series begins Friday, August 6 at 6:30 p.m.

According to the group, the River Campus at Southeast Missouri State University will host the series for the remainder of the 2021 season.

The fall lineup includes:

August 6 - Anne McCue

August 13 - Doug MacLeod

August 20 - Annie Sellick and Pat Bergerson

August 27 - Brody Buster

September 3 - Carl Banks

September 10 - Lojo Russo

They said the spring series was a “huge success” at the River Campus Park location.

The fall series will also include food trucks.

Tunes at Twilight is a free, downtown, outdoor concert series open to the public.

It was previously held at Ivers Square, but due to construction on-site, the event was moved to River Campus Park.

The rainout location for the 2021 season is Gospel Life Church located at 817 Broadway Street.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.