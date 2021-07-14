New Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center to open in spring

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center is expected to open in the spring.

The facility is located at 711 S. Mount Auburn Road, next to Southeast Health Cancer Center on I-55.

Construction on the building isn’t complete, but the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center says they expect it will open in the spring.

