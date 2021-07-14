New Cape Girardeau McDonald’s seeking employees

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Heartland gets a new McDonald’s at one of the busiest intersections in Cape Girardeau.

Located on the northwest end of town, at the corner of Mount Auburn and Kingshighway, it opened its doors to the public on Wednesday morning, July 14.

“Opening day today was a great thing because we couldn’t wait till it all opened up,” said Cape Girardeau resident David McClain, who was one of the first customers in line. “It made me feel good because you get to see all the smiling faces, the people.”

“It’s the third location in Cape Girardeau. We’ve been looking at it for quite sometime and we feel that it’s an area of town that’s a little underserved. And we feel good about this corner,” said McDonald’s owner Shannon Davis. “A lot of new technology around production lines. We’ve got a third window in the building that allows us to pull people forward without them having to be disconnected from the building. And we kind of reconfigured the drive through to accommodate more traffic.”

And with more traffic comes the need, for more workers.

“We’re continuing to hire. We’ve got enough staff to get off the ground, but we’d like to have about 20 more people and we’re taking applications as we speak.”

