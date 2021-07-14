Mounds, Ill. head start temporarily closed due to confirmed COVID-19 case

MOUNDS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department temporarily closed its Mounds Head Start Early Learning Center after one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the building.

The center closed for remote learning starting on Wednesday, July 14.

At this time, the health department said classes are scheduled to reopen on July 28.

Families have been notified.

According to head start officials, the closure is a precautionary measure to provide time for cleaning and disinfecting the facility.

Head start learned of the positive test on Tuesday evening.

The health department has already started contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

