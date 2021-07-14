Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mounds, Ill. head start temporarily closed due to confirmed COVID-19 case

The Mounds Head Start and Early Learning Center closed for remote learning starting on...
The Mounds Head Start and Early Learning Center closed for remote learning starting on Wednesday, July 14.(Gray tv)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNDS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department temporarily closed its Mounds Head Start Early Learning Center after one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the building.

The center closed for remote learning starting on Wednesday, July 14.

At this time, the health department said classes are scheduled to reopen on July 28.

Families have been notified.

According to head start officials, the closure is a precautionary measure to provide time for cleaning and disinfecting the facility.

Head start learned of the positive test on Tuesday evening.

The health department has already started contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A Tennessee man drowned after he attempted to swim across the Current River in Carter County on...
Man attempting to swim across Current River drowns
Jimmy J. Bridges (left) and Elizabeth Bridges (right) were arrested in connection with a deadly...
Two arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Hayti, Mo.
13-year old Laken Davidson was struck in the face by flying metal Saturday night.
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm
Governor Mike Parson held a ceremonial signing of Senate Bill 262 into law on Tuesday, July 13...
Gov. Parson holds ceremonial signing of fuel tax bill in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

All southbound traffic on KY 453/Dover Rd. in Livingston County was moved to the right-hand or...
Southbound traffic on KY 453/Dover Rd. in Livingston Co. restricted due to sinkhole
From left: Robert Mueller and his 95-year-old "baby" brother Ray.
Community holds surprise parade to celebrate WWII veteran’s 100th birthday
A new Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center is expected to open in the spring.
New Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center to open in spring
MDC Agent Kearby Bridges (middle) rewarded Louisa and Elena for helping her free a raccoon...
Young girls ‘cited’ for helping Mo. Dept. of Conservation agent