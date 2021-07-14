Mo. Dept. of Conservation, Quail Forever, landowners form Foothills Prescribed Burn Assoc.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation, Quail Forever and area landowners joined together to create the Foothills Prescribed Burn Association.

Through this partnership, landowners will have access to more resources.

Since it was formed in January, landowners in Perry, Bollinger and surrounding counties have worked together to conduct safe prescribed burns.

FPBA is led by a board of directors. The membership consists of 16 landowners and community members.

It’s looking to expand its membership and begin lining up growing season burns.

MDC said it has worked with Quail Forever and landowners to help buy several items to support FPBA.

“The proper tools aren’t cheap. And to be an assistance to the community, and for safe burning to occur, the proper equipment was required,” said MDC Community and Private Land Conservation Supervisor Brad Pobst. “So Quail Forever and MDC helped purchase some tools to assist.”

According to MDC, that meant getting an enclosed trailer to house the tools, including drip torches, hand tools, three water units and radios.

“We wanted to form the Foothills Prescribed Burn Association to help like-minded landowners cooperate and work together to create wildlife-friendly habitat through the use of prescribed fire,” FPBA Board Member Mark Loehnig told MDC.

During its first three months, FPBA safely completed 12 prescribed burns and improved more than 90 acres of habitat, including woodlands, grasslands and a pasture of native grass.

Statewide, landowners now lead six prescribed burn associations as part of a growing effort to better manage Missouri’s private lands.

