Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mo. Dept. of Conservation, Quail Forever, landowners form Foothills Prescribed Burn Assoc.

Members of the Foothills Prescribed Burn Association pose for a photo during a prescribed burn.
Members of the Foothills Prescribed Burn Association pose for a photo during a prescribed burn.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation, Quail Forever and area landowners joined together to create the Foothills Prescribed Burn Association.

Through this partnership, landowners will have access to more resources.

Since it was formed in January, landowners in Perry, Bollinger and surrounding counties have worked together to conduct safe prescribed burns.

FPBA is led by a board of directors. The membership consists of 16 landowners and community members.

It’s looking to expand its membership and begin lining up growing season burns.

MDC said it has worked with Quail Forever and landowners to help buy several items to support FPBA.

“The proper tools aren’t cheap. And to be an assistance to the community, and for safe burning to occur, the proper equipment was required,” said MDC Community and Private Land Conservation Supervisor Brad Pobst. “So Quail Forever and MDC helped purchase some tools to assist.”

According to MDC, that meant getting an enclosed trailer to house the tools, including drip torches, hand tools, three water units and radios.

“We wanted to form the Foothills Prescribed Burn Association to help like-minded landowners cooperate and work together to create wildlife-friendly habitat through the use of prescribed fire,” FPBA Board Member Mark Loehnig told MDC.

During its first three months, FPBA safely completed 12 prescribed burns and improved more than 90 acres of habitat, including woodlands, grasslands and a pasture of native grass.

Statewide, landowners now lead six prescribed burn associations as part of a growing effort to better manage Missouri’s private lands.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A Tennessee man drowned after he attempted to swim across the Current River in Carter County on...
Man attempting to swim across Current River drowns
Jimmy J. Bridges (left) and Elizabeth Bridges (right) were arrested in connection with a deadly...
Two arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Hayti, Mo.
13-year old Laken Davidson was struck in the face by flying metal Saturday night.
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm
Governor Mike Parson held a ceremonial signing of Senate Bill 262 into law on Tuesday, July 13...
Gov. Parson holds ceremonial signing of fuel tax bill in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Amtrak service was reduced by half due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: KFVS)
Illinois-supported Amtrak passenger trains to resume full service
The Mounds Head Start and Early Learning Center closed for remote learning starting on...
Mounds, Ill. head start temporarily closed due to confirmed COVID-19 case
All southbound traffic on KY 453/Dover Rd. in Livingston County was moved to the right-hand or...
Southbound traffic on KY 453/Dover Rd. in Livingston Co. restricted due to sinkhole
From left: Robert Mueller and his 95-year-old "baby" brother Ray.
Community holds surprise parade to celebrate WWII veteran’s 100th birthday