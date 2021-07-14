Heartland Votes
Man wanted in Jefferson Co., Ill. on charges of unlawful restraint, kidnapping

Elijah L. Tiggens, 28, of Berwyn, Ill., is wanted on an arrest warrant for unlawful restraint...
Elijah L. Tiggens, 28, of Berwyn, Ill., is wanted on an arrest warrant for unlawful restraint and kidnapping.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after a woman jumped out of a moving vehicle in Ina.

Elijah L. Tiggens, 28, of Berwyn, Ill., is wanted on an arrest warrant for unlawful restraint and kidnapping.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, on July 12 around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to help officers from the Ina Police Department with a report of a woman jumping out of a moving vehicle.

It happened in the 500 block of Cross Street in Ina.

Officers say they found a 22-year-old woman who had been the victim of a serious domestic battery. Due to her injuries, she was taken to a Mount Vernon hospital.

The suspect was identified as Tiggens.

According to the sheriff’s office, he left the scene a blue 2006 Chevy Cobalt before they arrived. The car had an Illinois license plate BLN501.

Anyone with information on Tiggens’ whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 618-244-8004 or Crimestoppers at 618-242-TIPS (8477).

