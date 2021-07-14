Heartland Votes
Kennett Fire Department raises awareness on firework-related injuries

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Even though Independence Day festivities are over, one Heartland fire department wants to spread awareness about firework danger.

We caught up with one 11-year-old from Kennett who suffered a major firework related injury on the fourth.

Now, the Fire Department is stepping up to try and prevent more of them from happening in the future.

”I couldn’t feel it at the time,” Jamarion Wallace said.

That’s how 11-year-old Jamarion Wallace describes the moment a reloadable mortar firework exploded out the back end while he was holding it, severely injuring his hand and wrist.

“We went to get on a helicopter and flew to Le Bonheur,” Wallace said.

Jamarion had three surgeries in just 5 days.

Kennett Fire Marshal Dennis Hamlett said a group of young adults pointed fireworks at each other at Willoughbhy Park that night. That’s where Jamarion got the idea to fire one off while holding it in his hand.

“Across the top it clearly says do not hold in hand, may result in serious injury or death. So, we got the serious injury and it’s to the point where we have to do something to prevent the death,” Hamlett said.

Hamlett and the rest of the Fire Department plans to bring this issue to city council.

“We’re going to ask for a ban on the reloadable mortars,” he said.

“We can’t completely keep them from getting them because they can buy them other places, but shooting them at people... these are deadly weapons”

Jamarion said he’s not in pain right now, but he’s not done with the doctor appointments just yet.

His grandma, Cathy Anthony is helping him in his recovery.

“We do our weekly visits and then after that they say we’ll have several surgeries,” Anthony said.

She’s thankful it wasn’t any worse.

“The only thing he asked was was he going to be able to play ball again and they told him if he did what he was supposed to do then he would be able to play ball,” she said.

Jamarion’s family hopes his story brings awareness to others to not repeat his same mistake.

His grandma said if he does all the necessary therapy, he should recover in about 6 months.

