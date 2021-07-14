Heartland Votes
Illinois-supported Amtrak passenger trains to resume full service

Amtrak service was reduced by half due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, July 14 that the Illini/Saluki and other state-supported Amtrak trains would resume full service, effective on July 19.

The following service will be fully restored:

  • Lincoln Service, between Chicago and St. Louis, with intermediate stops including Normal and Springfield
    • Trains 301 and 305 departing from Chicago
    • Trains 302 and 304 departing from St. Louis
  • Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr, between Chicago and Quincy, with intermediate stops including Macomb and Galesburg
    • Trains 381 departing from Chicago and 382 departing from Quincy
  • Illini/Saluki line, between Chicago and Carbondale, with intermediate stops including Champaign
    • Trains 391 departing from Chicago and 392 departing from Carbondale

Service was reduced by half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once the full schedule resumes, there will be five daily roundtrips between Chicago and St. Louis, including the Amtrak national Texas Eagle; two daily roundtrips between Chicago and Quincy; and three daily roundtrips between Chicago and Carbondale, including the Amtrak national City of New Orleans.

You can click here to buy Amtrak tickets for travel starting on July 19.

