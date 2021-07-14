Illinois-supported Amtrak passenger trains to resume full service

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, July 14 that the Illini/Saluki and other state-supported Amtrak trains would resume full service, effective on July 19.

The following service will be fully restored:

Lincoln Service, between Chicago and St. Louis, with intermediate stops including Normal and Springfield Trains 301 and 305 departing from Chicago Trains 302 and 304 departing from St. Louis

Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr, between Chicago and Quincy, with intermediate stops including Macomb and Galesburg Trains 381 departing from Chicago and 382 departing from Quincy

Illini/Saluki line, between Chicago and Carbondale, with intermediate stops including Champaign Trains 391 departing from Chicago and 392 departing from Carbondale



Service was reduced by half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once the full schedule resumes, there will be five daily roundtrips between Chicago and St. Louis, including the Amtrak national Texas Eagle; two daily roundtrips between Chicago and Quincy; and three daily roundtrips between Chicago and Carbondale, including the Amtrak national City of New Orleans.

You can click here to buy Amtrak tickets for travel starting on July 19.

