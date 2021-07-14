Hot and humid for your Thursday. Storms possible Friday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Temperatures will remain warm this evening with humid conditions in place. Readings will fall slowly through the 80s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with hot and humid conditions. There will be a very slight chance for a pop up storm but most areas will remain dry. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.

Friday a weak cold front will move towards the Heartland. As this front moves in, scattered showers and storms will develop. At this time the severe weather threat does not appear to be that great but a few strong wind gusts could occur. Clouds will help keep high temperatures down in the middle to upper 80s.

