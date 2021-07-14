Hardin Co., Ky. man facing charges in child sexual exploitation case

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Hardin County man was arrested in connection to a child sexual exploitation investigation.

Sean P. Owens, 33, was charged with 99 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

He was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.

According to Kentucky State Police, Owens was arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The investigation began after the KSP Electronic Crime Branch found the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Investigators got a search warrant for a home in Elizabethtown on July 14. They seized “equipment used to facilitate the crime.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.