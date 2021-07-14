Heartland Votes
First Alert: Sunny, hot July day

A beautiful summer day in Marquand, Mo.
A beautiful summer day in Marquand, Mo.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Heartland will finally see some sunshine today, but it will be noticeably warmer.

Temperatures this morning are ranging in the mid to upper 60s with a few low 70s.

Mostly sunny skies stick around throughout the afternoon.

Highs will be in the low 90s and it will be humid.

Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday is looking mainly sunny and dry.

It will be hot and humid, with feels-like numbers in the mid to upper 90s.

Thursday evening a storm complex off to the north will move closer to the Heartland.

The system could produce storms by early Friday morning.

A few of these storms could be strong to severe. We’ll be keeping a close eye on any developments.

More storms move in Friday and into the weekend as a slow moving cold front pushes into the Heartland.

