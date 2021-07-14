Heartland Votes
FBI trying to ID man in connection to child sexual exploitation investigation

John Doe 44 was described as having light brown hair and wearing a navy blue t-shirt.
John Doe 44 was described as having light brown hair and wearing a navy blue t-shirt.(FBI Springfield Division)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is trying to identify a man they say may have information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

According to the FBI, video of the unknown man, referred to as John Doe 44, shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February 2021.

They said the data embedded in the video files indicated the files were produced before November 2018.

John Doe 44 was described as having light brown hair and wearing a navy blue t-shirt. He is heard speaking English in the video. You can click here for more information.

Due to the age of the images, the FBI said it is possible his appearance may have changed over the years.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online by clicking here, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The FBI began its Endangered Child Alert Program in February 2004 as a new approach to identifying unknown people involved in the sexual abuse of children and the production of child pornography.

Since it started, 44 John/Jane Does have been investigated, 30 of which have been successfully identified. These investigations have led to the identification of more than 47 child victims.

