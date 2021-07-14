Dry and Warm Today!

Mostly clear skies this morning with temperatures ranging in the mid/upper 60s and a few low 70s. It will be brighter outside this morning due to less cloud cover. Mostly sunny skies remain through the day with warmer temperatures back in the low 90s by the afternoon and humid. Tonight, skies remain mostly clear heading into Thursday AM with temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s.

Thursday will start off mostly sunny with increasing clouds in some areas by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 90s again with heat index values in the mid/upper 90s! During the evening hours, a storm complex off to our north will move closer to the Heartland and possibly bring storms by early Friday morning. A few of these could be strong/severe so we will monitor this closely.

Additional storms move in Friday and over the weekend as a slow moving cold front pushes in.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.