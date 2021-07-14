Heartland Votes
Construction workers’ fast actions help save man’s life

By Joanna Bouras
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A group of construction workers rushed to a home on Highland Avenue Monday where a wife was screaming for someone to help her husband.

Janet Osborne-Hicks feared for her husband’s life when she saw him pass out in their backyard.

“I looked over and he was white as a ghost and I was trying to wake him up and he wouldn’t wake up,” Osborne-Hicks recalled.

Unable to help her husband, Mitchell Hicks, herself because she uses a walker, Osborne-Hicks began screaming and yelling for help.

Nearby construction workers heard her and dropped everything they were doing.

“Ran to the house, opened the door to make sure he was alright,” said Jake Lester with Major Enterprises. “The wife was hysterical, and she asked if I could help, so I was there to help in any way I could.”

Osborne-Hicks called 911.

With an ambulance on the way, the workers helped create a steady terrain for the arriving EMTs.

“Everyone was kind of scrambling around and we had gravel in the way and boss was like, ‘we gotta make a road for EMTs,’” said Major Enterprises Operator David Evans. “So, I quickly rushed and made a road for EMT, made sure there was a clear path, and it wasn’t two minutes later and they were pulling in and they were able to get him in and get him out.”

Hicks said he feels okay now.

He is just thankful he and his wife will be able to celebrate their 29th wedding anniversary this October.

Hicks said he has a doctor’s appointment on Thursday to have his heart checked.

