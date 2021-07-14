Congressman Jason Smith tours Dexter after tornado

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Congressman Jason Smith took time out of his day to tour the damage left behind in Dexter after an EF2 tornado swept through the area Saturday night.

Smith took a tour around the businesses and residential areas, street by street, of Dexter from where the storm hit the hospital to the cemetery on the western side of town.

Smith first started at the Southeast Health of Stoddard County hospital where there was moderate damage to various parts of the building.

The hospital has made strides in repairs and was given an “overall good report” after an evaluation.

He said it’s a must to get it back up and running as soon as they can.

“We have to do it as quickly as possible because everyday they’re not up and around is that much health care that’s not being provided to the people here in Stoddard County. And even surrounding counties for that because if you look just south of here in Dunklin County, they don’t have a hospital there either, so we need it,” Smith said.

The tornado left a path of destruction with businesses and homes affected in a 32 block area.

It’s also Southeast Health’s goal to restore emergency services operations as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.