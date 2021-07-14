Communities across Missouri to commemorate Bicentennial with ice cream socials
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Communities across Missouri will commemorate the state’s Bicentennial with ice cream socials.
It will be held Tuesday evening, August 10.
Ice cream socials will be held in southeast Missouri.
You can click here to see the ones for your county.
You can share photos of your ice cream social using the hashtag #ScoopsAcrossMissouri.
