Communities across Missouri to commemorate Bicentennial with ice cream socials

Communities across Missouri will commemorate the state’s Bicentennial with ice cream socials.
Communities across Missouri will commemorate the state's Bicentennial with ice cream socials.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Communities across Missouri will commemorate the state’s Bicentennial with ice cream socials.

It will be held Tuesday evening, August 10.

Ice cream socials will be held in southeast Missouri.

You can click here to see the ones for your county.

Great to see more than 60 counties registered to host a Bicentennial ice cream social event. Is your county on the...

Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

You can share photos of your ice cream social using the hashtag #ScoopsAcrossMissouri.

