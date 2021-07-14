City of Carterville to smoke test sewer system

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carterville will be smoke testing its sewer system.

The tests will be July 14-16 and the week of July 19-23.

According to the city, they are testing to find inappropriate sewer system connections, as well as areas of storm water infiltration.

The affected areas include Division Street south of Route 13, Old Route 13, Venable Drive, Cora Mae Court, Bea Court, Earl Court, Morning Dew Court, Meadowbrook Lane, Plaza Drive, Municipal Drive, Lakeshore Drive, Country Club Lane, Dogwood Lane, Valley Drive and Glenn Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.