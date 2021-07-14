Cape Girardeau Police Department to host grappling tournament with first responders for charity

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is hosting a grappling tournament with first responders for charity.

“We started training for this event probably five months ago.”

Kris Spala, a Cape Girardeau police officer is one of the participants training for Grappling 4 Good, a charity event to raise money for Special Olympics.

“Sgt. Hann likes to do these trainings every week, Tuesday or Wednesday, we go for about an hour, an hour and a half or two hours,” said Spala.

Fellow officer Sgt. Joey Hann said grappling is controlling your opponent with just joint manipulations and take downs.

“It applies to any type of wrestling, jujitsu, samba a combination of those things,” Hann said.

Grappling 4 Good features matches between police, firefighters and other first responders.

“This event brings a lot of people from the community in to see the officers train on a daily and weekly basis to show that we can respond to certain physical threats that might exist out in the community whenever were dealing with different calls,” said Spala.

Caleb Buis, a deputy juvenile officer, is skilled in various martial arts. He and Hann have trained together for several years.

“He asked me last year if I wanted to participate, unfortunately, we were unable to hold the event, so I am really looking forward to the opportunity to participate this year,” Buis said.

Sgt. Hann said this event raises money for Special Olympics athletes.

“You’re going to see your local firefighters, police officers, juvenile office corrections, they’re working really hard to put on a big event and they’ve been training really hard so they’re going to have an exciting night of matches,” said Hann.

The tournament on July 24 at 6 p.m. will feature Cape Girardeau police, Cape Girardeau firefighters and other first responders.

All of the money raised for this event will go to the Special Olympics.

First responders are excited to take part in the even for such a worthy cause.

