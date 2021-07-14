Butler Co. health Dept. reports 90 new COVID-19 cases

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County Health Department reported 90 new COVID-19 cases, as of Wednesday, July 14.

The health department said there is currently 96 active cases in the county.

The total number of cases now stands at 4,773.

A week before, the health department reported 43 new cases of COVID-19.

At that time, they said there was an increase in COVID-19 cases due to a facility outbreak.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.