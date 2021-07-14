Butler Co. health Dept. reports 90 new COVID-19 cases
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County Health Department reported 90 new COVID-19 cases, as of Wednesday, July 14.
The health department said there is currently 96 active cases in the county.
The total number of cases now stands at 4,773.
A week before, the health department reported 43 new cases of COVID-19.
At that time, they said there was an increase in COVID-19 cases due to a facility outbreak.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.