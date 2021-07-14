Heartland Votes
Broadway Theatre in Cape Girardeau hosts festival to raise money for renovation

By Noelle Williams
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Broadway Theatre went up in flames in March. Now, organizers are hoping with the help of a festival they can keep the show going.

“This festival is to raise enough for a couple bills we have to pay from the fire” said Suzanne Hightower, Cape Girardeau Broadway Theatre president.

The fire left the Broadway Theatre with $300,000 worth of damage.

Hightower is hosting a festival on Saturday, July 17 to help bring the renovated theatre back to life.

“Our plans are to restore that part in addition to the side here, and have a mixed venue where you can do music venues, theatre production, comedians,” Hightower said.

The festival will be held in the Esquire Theatre parking lot and along Pacific Street. There will be food trucks, venders and games for those who come.

Hightower said the goal is to raise $5,000, enough to pay off two major expenses.

“One is a brick consultant that had to come in and look at the brick and how it was affected, and how it affected the stability of the building. And to also help pay for the architect that did the initial plans for us,” Hightower said.

Mary Mcintyre, a Cape Girardeau native, said she remembers the theatre being a common place for people. She believes this festival is a sign it can be that way again.

“Would be something for the young people to go to. It just doesn’t seem to be much of an emphasis on that. I guess because I’ve lived here so long, I’ve got good memories,” Mcintyre said.

Others said it could attract more people to Cape Girardeau.

“It sounds very promising. I used to play on Broadway in New York, so for me that would be a welcoming thing to this community,” Rodney Lancaster said.

Hightower said the festival has received so much support from the community, and she looks forward to what the future holds.

“We’ve gotten donations from a lot of the community; the businesses have been wonderful. It’s been positive,” Hightower said.

The festival will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hightower asks you give a donation, if you can.

