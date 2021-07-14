Barkley Regional Airport warns of fake job listing on scam post

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Barkley Regional Airport is warning of a fake job listing on a scam post.

They said they were told there were fake job listings for an airport attendant position.

If you see a post about a job at the airport, they said to check their website or contact the airport before applying to make sure it is legitimate.

They said they will never ask you to provide a driver’s license, Social Security number or any other personal information by email or phone.

