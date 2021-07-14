Heartland Votes
Barkley Regional Airport warns of fake job listing on scam post

Barkley Regional Airport is warning people of fake job listings for an airport attendant...
Barkley Regional Airport is warning people of fake job listings for an airport attendant position.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Barkley Regional Airport is warning of a fake job listing on a scam post.

They said they were told there were fake job listings for an airport attendant position.

If you see a post about a job at the airport, they said to check their website or contact the airport before applying to make sure it is legitimate.

They said they will never ask you to provide a driver’s license, Social Security number or any other personal information by email or phone.

SCAM ALERT: We have been made aware that there are fake job listings for an airport attendant position. We have no...

Posted by Barkley Regional Airport on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

