Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Two arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Hayti, Mo.

Jimmy J. Bridges (left) and Elizabeth Bridges (right) were arrested in connection with a deadly...
Jimmy J. Bridges (left) and Elizabeth Bridges (right) were arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing investigation in Hayti, Mo.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in Hayti late Saturday night, July 10.

Officers were called to the 500 block of East McKinley Street at approximately 11:20 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.

When they arrived, officers learned that a 35-year-old man had been stabbed and possibly hit by a vehicle.

An ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation into the man’s death led to the arrests of a Caruthersville man and a Hayti woman.

Jimmy J. Bridges, 33, was arrested and charged with murder first degree and armed criminal action.

Elizabeth Bridges, 28, was arrested and charged with assault first degree and armed criminal actions.

Both were booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center without bond.

They were arraigned in court on Monday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Caruthersville Police Department assisted the Hayti Police Department with the investigation.

News Release: Chief Wiseman 07/12/2021 On Saturday, July 10th 2021, at approximately 11:20 PM, the Hayti Police...

Posted by Hayti Police Department on Monday, July 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mobile home was flipped over as an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
Saturday night’s tornado that swept through Dexter, lifted trees from their roots, knocked...
Community begins cleanup after EF2 tornado
SEMO pitcher Dylan Dodd was selected 96th overall by the Atlanta Braves.
SEMO pitcher selected in 3rd round of MLB draft
The City of Hardin said vandals broke tables at the city park over the weekend. This is the...
Continuous damage, vandalism reported at city park
Authorities in central Missouri say a 98-year-old man was one of four drowning victims in the...
98-year-old man’s drowning 1 of 4 in Missouri over weekend

Latest News

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department announced 29 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 29 new COVID-19 cases
Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation in Sikeston to expand homeless shelter
Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation in Sikeston to expand homeless shelter
Food pantry to help tornado victims
Food pantry to help tornado victims
Gov. Parson to sign fuel tax bill in Cape Girardeau Tuesday
Gov. Parson to sign fuel tax bill in Cape Girardeau Tuesday