Heartland Votes
Advertisement

TDOT: 16 additional plates needs repairs before I-40 bridge reopens

Arkansas bridge sees traffic spike with I-40 bridge closed
Arkansas bridge sees traffic spike with I-40 bridge closed
By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says its contractor is finishing phase two and beginning their part of phase three repairs to the I-40 bridge.

The Hernando Desoto Bridge has been closed since May 11 after a crack was discovered.

TDOT officials say a total of 16 plate locations must be repaired before reopening the bridge for traffic at the end of July.

Prep work is underway and the first shipment of plates is expected this week, according to TDOT.

Crews continue to work around the clock on repairs.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mobile home was flipped over as an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
Saturday night’s tornado that swept through Dexter, lifted trees from their roots, knocked...
Community begins cleanup after EF2 tornado
SEMO pitcher Dylan Dodd was selected 96th overall by the Atlanta Braves.
SEMO pitcher selected in 3rd round of MLB draft
The City of Hardin said vandals broke tables at the city park over the weekend. This is the...
Continuous damage, vandalism reported at city park
Authorities in central Missouri say a 98-year-old man was one of four drowning victims in the...
98-year-old man’s drowning 1 of 4 in Missouri over weekend

Latest News

The bill increases the fuel tax in Missouri, starting with an increase of 2.5 cents in October...
Gov. Parson to hold ceremonial signing of gas tax bill in Cape Girardeau
Tennessee fires state government’s top vaccine official
Tennessee fires state government’s top vaccine official
Tennessee fires state government’s top vaccine official
TN fires Dr. Michelle Fiscus, state government's top vaccine official
With the surge in COVID-19 cases in the area, local health care workers are facing emotional...
Springfield hospitals receiving support from traveling nurses, physicians and respiratory therapists
Chainsaw crews in Dexter helped residents remove downed trees.
Chainsaw crews help Dexter residents remove downed trees; city warns of scams