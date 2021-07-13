Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 2nd positive West Nile Virus test in region

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department confirmed the second positive test for West Nile Virus in the region for 2021.

On Tuesday, July 13, S7HD Environmental Health staff collected the positive mosquitoes from a trap in Metropolis.

The first positive mosquitoes for the region were collected in Golconda on June 23.

No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported so far in 2021 in Illinois.

“We continue to stress the need to be cautious when outdoors,” said Shawnna Rhine, S7HD community outreach coordinator. “Make sure you and your children are wearing insect repellent, get rid of standing water, and wear light-colored, long sleeves shirts and pants to help keep mosquitoes from bothering you.”

Southern Seven started trapping mosquitoes to test for the virus in May by placing two traps in each of the southern seven counties it serves. They said the collection and testing of mosquitoes will continue in the region through September.

West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of the common house mosquito that picked up the virus while feeding on an infected bird.

Southern Seven is asking people who see a sick or dying crow, blue jay, robin or other perching bird to call their local public health office to determine if the bird needs to be tested.

For more information, you can call the Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit the IDPH website.

