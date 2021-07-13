Southbound traffic on KY 453/Dover Rd. in Livingston Co. restricted due to sinkhole

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Southbound traffic is down to one lane on KY 453/Dover Road due to a sinkhole at the 4 mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this is along the four-lane section of KY 453/Dover Rd. just south of the I-24 Grand Rivers Exit 31 interchange.

All southbound traffic was moved to the right-hand or driving lane in the work zone.

KYTC personnel responded to a report of a pothole on Monday afternoon, July 12; however, while inspecting it, engineers found the hole beneath the southbound passing lane extended well below the driving surface.

According to KYTC, they believe the sinkhole may be the result of a water line leak.

Engineers and the Livingston County Highway Maintenance Crew plan to return to the site on Tuesday with equipment to fill the hole.

Drivers should use caution in the area. Some delays are possible while the equipment is brought in.

