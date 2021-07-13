Several organizations offer help to Dexter tornado victims

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents in Dexter are picking up the pieces after an EF2 tornado swept through the city Saturday night.

Homes with extensive damage could be dangerous to stay in, so that’s why residents are looking for options when it comes to temporary places to live.

Thanks to help from the community, they have lots of resources available.

“The whole community approach to this storm has been absolutely outstanding,” said Stoddard Co. EMA Director Andrew Bohnert.

Bohnert said he’s impressed by the number of people helping out in an emergency.

“Seeing neighbors help neighbors, friends with friends and family, it’s just absolutely awesome to see,” he said.

The Emergency Management Agency isn’t the only one helping with the recovery, so is a local air conditioning company.

“It’s limited on what we can do, but helping with anything’s better than nothing at all,” Jason Johnson said.

Jason Johnson owns Air Tech Heating and Air. He encouraged those needing a temporary place to stay to call so he can put them in a hotel room for a couple nights.

“I’ve seen people lose their homes and don’t have anywhere to go and everybody’s trying to clean up and help so I just came up with the idea last night,” Johnson said.

More help is on the way for those in need of food. The Southeast Missouri Food Bank and Lighthouse Church will hold a mobile food distribution on Tuesday for tornado victims.

Dexter resident Ruth Hagy said it is needed because all her food went bad due to no electricity.

“It’s a blessing,” Hagy said.

Some good Samaritans brought some food her way already.

“I just want to say thank you for everything you are doing. It’s a blessing and I love it and I don’t really like asking for food or nothing but God can see our situation,” she said.

In addition to food and shelter assistance, the Dexter Fire Department can help clear any debris you may have on your property.

The food distribution will take place Tuesday, July 13 at 5 p.m. at Lighthouse Church in Dexter.

