Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Popeyes adds nuggets to menu after sandwich success

The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried...
The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WEWS) - We could be seeing a chicken nugget war in our future.

Popeyes is adding nuggets to the menu after the popularity of its chicken sandwich.

The item is essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.

Popeyes started the so-called chicken sandwich wars in 2019 when it first introduced its new chicken sandwich.

The item sold out in less than two weeks and encouraged other fast-food chains to add or update their own chicken sandwiches.

Right now, some restaurants are facing supply issues due to a chicken shortage.

Popeyes is confident that won’t impact the nugget rollout on July 27.

Copyright 2021 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A mobile home was flipped over as an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
13-year old Laken Davidson was struck in the face by flying metal Saturday night.
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm
Saturday night’s tornado that swept through Dexter, lifted trees from their roots, knocked...
Community begins cleanup after EF2 tornado
Jimmy J. Bridges (left) and Elizabeth Bridges (right) were arrested in connection with a deadly...
Two arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Hayti, Mo.

Latest News

A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed
Amid rare protests, Bien ponders Cuba policy
Miami demonstrators block highway to support Cuban protests
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives in southern Illinois. western Kentucky and...
American Red Cross to hold blood drives in southern Ill., western Ky., western Tenn.
FILE - In this June 4, 2021, file photo, people dine at the Q restaurant and bar after a...
US virus cases are rising again, doubling over three weeks
No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported so far in 2021 in Illinois.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 2nd positive West Nile Virus test in region