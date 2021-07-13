Perry Co., Mo. Sheriff’s Office investigating storage building thefts

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is looking for two people in connection to a storage building theft investigation.

Deputies say a man and woman are responsible for burglaries at A&G Storage, located on Highway T.

They’re believed to be driving a white Chevrolet Avalanche.

The license plate shown in the photos is stolen and does not belong to the vehicle, deputies say, but they believe the license plate Missouri 0WM 810 is still being displayed on the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 573-547-4576.

The Perry County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation involving this vehicle, a Chevrolet Avalanche. this... Posted by Perry County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

