Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Perry Co., Mo. Sheriff’s Office investigating storage building thefts

Perry County, Mo. deputies say a man and woman are responsible for burglaries at A&G Storage,...
Perry County, Mo. deputies say a man and woman are responsible for burglaries at A&G Storage, located on Highway T.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is looking for two people in connection to a storage building theft investigation.

Deputies say a man and woman are responsible for burglaries at A&G Storage, located on Highway T.

They’re believed to be driving a white Chevrolet Avalanche.

The license plate shown in the photos is stolen and does not belong to the vehicle, deputies say, but they believe the license plate Missouri 0WM 810 is still being displayed on the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 573-547-4576.

The Perry County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation involving this vehicle, a Chevrolet Avalanche. this...

Posted by Perry County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A mobile home was flipped over as an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
13-year old Laken Davidson was struck in the face by flying metal Saturday night.
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm
Saturday night’s tornado that swept through Dexter, lifted trees from their roots, knocked...
Community begins cleanup after EF2 tornado
Jimmy J. Bridges (left) and Elizabeth Bridges (right) were arrested in connection with a deadly...
Two arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Hayti, Mo.

Latest News

A relief team prepares to help Dexter residents on Tuesday, July 13.
Disaster relief teams in Dexter to help with tornado cleanup
The total solar eclipse from 2017.
1,000 days until next total solar eclipse in the Heartland
After several weeks with no states on Chicago’s travel advisory, Missouri and Arkansas were...
Missouri, Arkansas added to Chicago’s travel advisory due to increase in COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19