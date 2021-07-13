Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri, Arkansas added to Chicago’s travel advisory due to increase in COVID-19 cases

After several weeks with no states on Chicago’s travel advisory, Missouri and Arkansas were...
After several weeks with no states on Chicago’s travel advisory, Missouri and Arkansas were added back to the list due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in some regions.(City of Chicago)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - After several weeks with no states on Chicago’s travel advisory, Missouri and Arkansas were added back to the list due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in some regions.

Recent increases pushed the two states back past the mark of 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents.

As of Tuesday, July 13, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 6,331 new PCR cases in the past seven days. The PCR positivity rate over the past seven days was 12.2 percent.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 8,134 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, as of Tuesday, July 13.

Any unvaccinated people traveling from Missouri or Arkansas are advised to get a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours before arriving in Chicago, or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival.

The city issued a travel order in July 2020 that applies to anyone coming into the City of Chicago from designated states with a significant degree of community-wide spread of COVID-19.

On June 1, 2021, for the first time since July 2020, no states were at the threshold for the orange tier.

With three consecutive periods of no states in the orange tier, the order transitioned to and advisory, effective June 29.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A mobile home was flipped over as an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
13-year old Laken Davidson was struck in the face by flying metal Saturday night.
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm
Saturday night’s tornado that swept through Dexter, lifted trees from their roots, knocked...
Community begins cleanup after EF2 tornado
Jimmy J. Bridges (left) and Elizabeth Bridges (right) were arrested in connection with a deadly...
Two arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Hayti, Mo.

Latest News

The total solar eclipse from 2017.
1,000 days until next total solar eclipse in the Heartland
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Governor Mike Parson held a ceremonial bill signing in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, July 13.
Gov. Parson holds ceremonial bill signing in Cape Girardeau
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives in southern Ill., western Ky. and western Tenn.
American Red Cross to hold blood drives in southern Ill., western Ky. and western Tenn.