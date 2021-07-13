Heartland Votes
Man attempting to swim across Current River drowns

A Tennessee man drowned after he attempted to swim across the Current River in Carter County on...
A Tennessee man drowned after he attempted to swim across the Current River in Carter County on Monday afternoon.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man drowned after he attempted to swim across the Current River in Carter County on Monday afternoon, July 12.

Emergency crews were called to the river at Shote Hole at approximately 4 p.m. for a swimmer that went under water and didn’t resurface.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 38-year-old Edgar O. Racanec Sacach, of Memphis, was found downstream in a shallow area shortly after he went missing.

An ambulance transported him to a Poplar Bluff hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m.

