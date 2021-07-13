Insurance claims up after tornado in Dexter, Mo.

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Insurance agencies in the Dexter area were busy on Monday, July 12 as calls and claims came in throughout the day.

On Saturday night, July 10, an EF2 tornado tore through Dexter, uprooting trees and damaging homes and businesses.

Whether it’s damage to your home, car or other property, you might consider starting the insurance claim process.

We talked with Devin Busby with the Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance who said this was probably the first claim many people had to make and wanted to help them out.

“Most of us never experienced anything like this before. So Sunday morning I woke up, being proactive and started reaching out to my clients that I knew lived in the area, started calling them and checking in on them making sure everybody is okay and if we needed to turn any claims in or you know, help them through the process,” Busby said.

He said if you haven’t made a claim yet, to call your insurance agent right away and report the damage, take pictures of any damage from any trees or limbs.

“Then you’re going to want to tarp that to prevent any other further damage from happening to the home or to the auto,” Busby said. “Then you’re going to want to get some estimates from a contractor, body shop, whoever you need to get an estimate from. Once you got that, you should hear from an adjuster within 24 hours or so.”

