Heartland woman competes for title of Ms. Health and Fitness 2021

This Jackson, Missouri mom is taking her health and fitness goals to a whole new level.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for motivation to get up and moving, we talked to a Jackson, Missouri woman who is taking her health and fitness goals to a whole new level.

Victoria Busch is a mom of two kids, which is no walk in the park, but she’s also a full time college student and a sergeant in the Army National Guard. Busy enough? Not for Victoria.

She’s also competing for the title of Ms. Health and Fitness 2021 in the Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine.

“I’ve always been someone who’s been into fitness but since having both of my children, they’re 15 months apart, it was really hard to get back into the gear with that. They’re both really young still, they’re two and three. I knew that in order to reenlist into the military, I was going to have to up my activity level again, get back into fitness because that’s how I provide for my family,” said Busch.

She said she turned to a professional trainer and a nutritional coach.

“And I pretty much fell in love with it all over again and me and my husband started gong to the gym together,” she said. “It ended up becoming a thing that was like our quality time.”

The Ms. Health and Fitness Competition is an online competition for women who are fit and living a healthy lifestyle.

The candidate with the most votes at the end of the competition will win $20,000 and will be featured on the cover of Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine.

“I feel like since we’ve started our health and fitness journey, we’ve met so many people throughout the community who are also on the same journey and we’re able to encourage each other, build each other up and push each other and that alone has been amazing,” said Busch.

You can click here to vote for her.

From the gym to the park, she said she’s committed to living a healthy lifestyle and being an inspiration to her kids and family.

