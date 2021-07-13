Heartland Votes
Harrah’s Metropolis employees donate to senior center

Employees at Harrah's Metropolis Casino collected money through Jeans Days to give to the Happy...
Employees at Harrah's Metropolis Casino collected money through Jeans Days to give to the Happy Hearts Senior Center.(Harrah's Metropolis Casino and Hotel)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Employees of Harrah’s Metropolis Casino and Hotel recently presented a $1,240 donation to the Happy Hearts Senior Center.

The money was collected from Jeans Days.

“It’s a win/win for both the employees and Happy Hearts,” said Chad Lewis, with advertising and public relations. “Employees always look forward to and partake in our Jeans Days fundraisers. It’s a pretty concept. Each employee can wear jeans to work on designated days each month by paying $5 each time, if they choose.”

Happy Hearts Senior Center offers meals, special activities and special assistance to aging adults. They are also home to the Meals on Wheels program, delivering numerous meals each day.

