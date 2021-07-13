Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Frontline workers struggle as COVID-19 cases surge in the Ozarks

By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The surge in COVID-19 cases is taking a toll on the mental health of frontline workers.

“It’s extreme frustration,” said Leanne Handle, an Assistant Nurse Manager for CoxHealth in Springfield. ”I’m overseeing both the logistical challenges of the expansion right now with the COVID patients, so I get to see from firsthand what all of my nurses are dealing with what they’re seeing on the patient,” said Handle.

She said her nurses are frustrated and overwhelmed.

“As nurses, we tend to not prioritize our self care anyway, because we’re so busy caring for those around us. So I feel like a lot of our people, we’re internalizing, we’re bottling it up, we’re exploding at home,” said Handle.

For Leanne, seeing people be irresponsible can be upsetting.

“I got frustrated, I was ticked, part of me just wanted to scream at them and say, ‘What do you think you’re doing?’,” said Handle.

Lyndsy Wolfe is a Respiratory Therapist at Lake Regional Health Systems. She said one of the things that helps her are her co-workers.

“One of the things that I love about this hospital is that we are one team, and you know, it’s not just, you know, my job is in our tea or their job as a nurse or as the doctor, but we really try to help each other out,” said Wolfe.

One Mercy social worker compared COVID as if it was a war.

”They’re responding much like a soldier who has returned home from fighting a war, they’re exhibiting symptoms of traumatic stress, they’re feeling as if they’re on ‘Red Alert’, you know, just waiting for the next crisis to come through those ICU doors,” said Wolfe.

”If you’re able to get vaccinated, you know, ask the questions that you have to a legitimate source so that you can be fully educated,“ said Handle

”I have not taken care of a fully vaccinated patient that’s been on a ventilator,” said Wolfe.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A Tennessee man drowned after he attempted to swim across the Current River in Carter County on...
Man attempting to swim across Current River drowns
Jimmy J. Bridges (left) and Elizabeth Bridges (right) were arrested in connection with a deadly...
Two arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Hayti, Mo.
13-year old Laken Davidson was struck in the face by flying metal Saturday night.
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm
Governor Mike Parson held a ceremonial signing of Senate Bill 262 into law on Tuesday, July 13...
Gov. Parson holds ceremonial signing of fuel tax bill in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Members of the Foothills Prescribed Burn Association pose for a photo during a prescribed burn.
Mo. Dept. of Conservation, Quail Forever, landowners form Foothills Prescribed Burn Assoc.
Amtrak service was reduced by half due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: KFVS)
Illinois-supported Amtrak passenger trains to resume full service
The Mounds Head Start and Early Learning Center closed for remote learning starting on...
Mounds, Ill. head start temporarily closed due to confirmed COVID-19 case
All southbound traffic on KY 453/Dover Rd. in Livingston County was moved to the right-hand or...
Southbound traffic on KY 453/Dover Rd. in Livingston Co. restricted due to sinkhole
From left: Robert Mueller and his 95-year-old "baby" brother Ray.
Community holds surprise parade to celebrate WWII veteran’s 100th birthday