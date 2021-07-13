Frontline workers struggle as COVID-19 cases surge in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The surge in COVID-19 cases is taking a toll on the mental health of frontline workers.

“It’s extreme frustration,” said Leanne Handle, an Assistant Nurse Manager for CoxHealth in Springfield. ”I’m overseeing both the logistical challenges of the expansion right now with the COVID patients, so I get to see from firsthand what all of my nurses are dealing with what they’re seeing on the patient,” said Handle.

She said her nurses are frustrated and overwhelmed.

“As nurses, we tend to not prioritize our self care anyway, because we’re so busy caring for those around us. So I feel like a lot of our people, we’re internalizing, we’re bottling it up, we’re exploding at home,” said Handle.

For Leanne, seeing people be irresponsible can be upsetting.

“I got frustrated, I was ticked, part of me just wanted to scream at them and say, ‘What do you think you’re doing?’,” said Handle.

Lyndsy Wolfe is a Respiratory Therapist at Lake Regional Health Systems. She said one of the things that helps her are her co-workers.

“One of the things that I love about this hospital is that we are one team, and you know, it’s not just, you know, my job is in our tea or their job as a nurse or as the doctor, but we really try to help each other out,” said Wolfe.

One Mercy social worker compared COVID as if it was a war.

”They’re responding much like a soldier who has returned home from fighting a war, they’re exhibiting symptoms of traumatic stress, they’re feeling as if they’re on ‘Red Alert’, you know, just waiting for the next crisis to come through those ICU doors,” said Wolfe.

”If you’re able to get vaccinated, you know, ask the questions that you have to a legitimate source so that you can be fully educated,“ said Handle

”I have not taken care of a fully vaccinated patient that’s been on a ventilator,” said Wolfe.

