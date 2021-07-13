Heartland Votes
First Alert: Scattered rain, storm chances remain

A beautiful view of a farm in Oak Ridge, Mo.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(KFVS) - An upper-low continues to push northeast today, which will allow our stormy trend to end, at least for a couple of days.

This morning an isolated shower is possible.

Wake-up temperatures are in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Areas where cooler temperatures are could allow light fog to form in southeast Missouri.

Most of the Heartland will stay dry today, but there is a chance for a few showers and storms east of the Mississippi River.

Kentucky and Tennessee look to have the best chances for precipitation by the afternoon to early evening.

Severe weather is not expected, but heavy downpours and lightning will be be the primary threats.

This afternoon will be slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight, clouds will start to clear allowing temps to drop in the 60s, with a few isolated 70s.

Even with the cooler temps, it will still be very humid.

Dry weather and sunshine arrives Wednesday and Thursday, but it will be hot and very humid.

Highs will be back in the lower 90s with feels like numbers in the mid to upper 90s.

More scattered rain and storms arrive Thursday through Monday.

