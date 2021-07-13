Heartland Votes
Advertisement

A Few Showers & Storms Today

Most areas will be dry this afternoon...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s northwest to low 70s southeast. An isolated shower is possible during the pre-dawn hours. Light fog may for in areas of southeast Missouri where cooler temperatures are. As an upper-low continues to travel further northeast, we will still hold the potential for a few showers or storms today east of the Mississippi River. Kentucky and Tennessee are in the more favorable areas for seeing precipitation by the afternoon/early evening. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy downpours and lightning will be the primary hazards. High temperatures today will be slightly warmer than yesterday in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight, clouds will start to clear allowing temperatures to drop into the 60s for most areas. A few low 70s are possible in Tennessee. It will still be humid even with cooler temperatures around.

Dry weather and sunshine arrive Wednesday and Thursday, but it will be hot and very humid. Temperatures reach the low 90s during this time with heat index values in the mid/upper 90s on Thursday. At the end of the week, another system arrives with more rain/storms.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mobile home was flipped over as an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
Saturday night’s tornado that swept through Dexter, lifted trees from their roots, knocked...
Community begins cleanup after EF2 tornado
SEMO pitcher Dylan Dodd was selected 96th overall by the Atlanta Braves.
SEMO pitcher selected in 3rd round of MLB draft
The City of Hardin said vandals broke tables at the city park over the weekend. This is the...
Continuous damage, vandalism reported at city park
Authorities in central Missouri say a 98-year-old man was one of four drowning victims in the...
98-year-old man’s drowning 1 of 4 in Missouri over weekend

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 10 p.m. on 7/12.
First Alert 10pm forecast on 7/12
Your First Alert forecast at 6 p.m. on 7/12.
First Alert 6pm forecast on 7/12
Your First Alert forecast at 5 p.m. on 7/12.
First Alert 5pm forecast on 7/12
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Drying out by the middle of the week, and heating back up