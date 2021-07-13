A Few Showers & Storms Today

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s northwest to low 70s southeast. An isolated shower is possible during the pre-dawn hours. Light fog may for in areas of southeast Missouri where cooler temperatures are. As an upper-low continues to travel further northeast, we will still hold the potential for a few showers or storms today east of the Mississippi River. Kentucky and Tennessee are in the more favorable areas for seeing precipitation by the afternoon/early evening. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy downpours and lightning will be the primary hazards. High temperatures today will be slightly warmer than yesterday in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight, clouds will start to clear allowing temperatures to drop into the 60s for most areas. A few low 70s are possible in Tennessee. It will still be humid even with cooler temperatures around.

Dry weather and sunshine arrive Wednesday and Thursday, but it will be hot and very humid. Temperatures reach the low 90s during this time with heat index values in the mid/upper 90s on Thursday. At the end of the week, another system arrives with more rain/storms.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.