Disaster relief teams in Dexter to help with tornado cleanup

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland community continues to clean up after an EF2 tornado wrecked havoc throughout the town.

Now, multiple disaster relief organizations are making their way to Stoddard County to assist those in need.

“There was a tornado that come through here and we know there is a lot of people that need help down here and we’re down here just to help whoever needs that,” said Missouri disaster relief volunteer Kevin Walker.

He said he came to Dexter on a mission.

“We’ve just been cutting down a lot of trees off and out of peoples’ yards and houses and we want to spread the word of God also,” he said.

Walker said that is his group’s main purpose but knows how many people just need help.

“We’re here to help them to do the work to that people can’t afford to get done you know. We’re here to do it for them,” he continued.

Incident Commander Bill Blair said Rubicon is a relief team mostly composed of veterans and other volunteers.

“We take the skills and experiences of veterans and leverage that to help communities and homeowners at the time of natural disasters and humanitarian crisis,” he said.

Blair said with multiple disaster teams in the area, it’s good they can all work together for a common cause.

“We don’t come in and say, ‘Oh, this is the way that we would do it.’ The other disaster response groups have their way of doing it. They have their way of operating, we have our way of getting the job done. And its just respecting the other organizations. Because their here doing the same thing we are,” he said.

And when it’s all said and done, he said all he wants is to leave a lasting impression on the community.

“The greatest thing that we can get is a ‘thank you’ from the homeowner for what we do,” he said.

The Dexter community came together in a time of need, and disaster relief teams are there to help anyone who needs tree removal and other disaster services.

