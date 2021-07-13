Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Crews make progress in repairing hospital damaged by tornado in Stoddard County

The Southeast Health of Stoddard County hospital took on some moderate damage from Saturday...
The Southeast Health of Stoddard County hospital took on some moderate damage from Saturday night's tornado.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are hard at work and making progress with repairs at Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County after the facility was damaged by an EF2 tornado Saturday night, July 10.

According to SoutheastHEALTH, major progress has been made to repair roof leaks, the front entrance is in the process of being repaired, the automatic doors should be fully functional later this week and power has been restored to the hospital and office building next door.

SoutheastHEALTH also said they received good news about the building.

Structural engineers evaluated the building and came back with an overall good report.

Once repairs are finished on the roof, clean-up will begin in the inpatient and outpatient units.

With the good report, SoutheastHEALTH hopes to restore Emergency Services as soon as possible.

This could happen sometime in next 24-hours, the pace of progress on Tuesday remains the same.

SoutheastHealth said with the current resources on hand, this goal could be possible.

The reopening of the Behavioral Health Unit and Inpatient/Same Day Infusion Services will follow soon after.

In the meantime, a command center has ben set up at the medical facility and will remain active until all hospital and clinic services are fully functional.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mobile home was flipped over as an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
Saturday night’s tornado that swept through Dexter, lifted trees from their roots, knocked...
Community begins cleanup after EF2 tornado
SEMO pitcher Dylan Dodd was selected 96th overall by the Atlanta Braves.
SEMO pitcher selected in 3rd round of MLB draft
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
13-year old Laken Davidson was struck in the face by flying metal Saturday night.
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm

Latest News

Food pantry to help tornado victims
Food pantry to help tornado victims
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A Few Showers & Storms Today
13-year old Laken Davidson was struck in the face by flying metal Saturday night.
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered Storms Today