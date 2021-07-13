Crews make progress in repairing hospital damaged by tornado in Stoddard County

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are hard at work and making progress with repairs at Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County after the facility was damaged by an EF2 tornado Saturday night, July 10.

According to SoutheastHEALTH, major progress has been made to repair roof leaks, the front entrance is in the process of being repaired, the automatic doors should be fully functional later this week and power has been restored to the hospital and office building next door.

SoutheastHEALTH also said they received good news about the building.

Structural engineers evaluated the building and came back with an overall good report.

Once repairs are finished on the roof, clean-up will begin in the inpatient and outpatient units.

With the good report, SoutheastHEALTH hopes to restore Emergency Services as soon as possible.

This could happen sometime in next 24-hours, the pace of progress on Tuesday remains the same.

SoutheastHealth said with the current resources on hand, this goal could be possible.

The reopening of the Behavioral Health Unit and Inpatient/Same Day Infusion Services will follow soon after.

In the meantime, a command center has ben set up at the medical facility and will remain active until all hospital and clinic services are fully functional.

