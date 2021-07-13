Crews help cut down trees in Dexter following EF2 tornado

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Dexter was hit with an EF2 tornado that carved a path of damage, and now crews armed with chainsaws are in town to help clear the debris.

However, it’s suggested you stick to professionals.

Crews of volunteers geared up to help clear fallen trees at home in Dexter. They are urging people to stay away from those knocking door-to-door to cut trees for your own safety and wellbeing.

“Think about the complications and dangers you can have trying to get that,” Kevin Glaser said.

Glaser is a part of one of three chainsaw crews with the City of Dexter helping to cut down trees knocked down during the storm. He along with city officials recommend you leave this work to professionals.

“Accidents can happen. So, you need to come into it and you need to come in with a very safety conscience kind of attitude,” Glaser said.

Safety is not the only concern. Dexter Emergency Management Director Don Seymore said they want to make sure you don’t get scammed.

“We’re worried that they’ll take their money and not complete their jobs. In other words, they come in say this and then they do half way or they don’t do their job while they pay them” Seymore said.

Seymore explained there are certain protocols required by the city.

“They have to be able to bring it to the edge of the street or the edge of the alley. So, if you get it down, you can stack it up the street or the alley. If you can move it, they can move it.” Seymore said.

He said there are certain cases in need of further assistance from the city.

Another volunteer, Ken Callis, said if done incorrectly it can leave the home more damaged than before.

“If you try to force a tree, like with a rope or pressure, it can kick back. And a lot of times that’s when accidents occur,” Callis said.

Seymore said the crews plan to assists for as long as possible.

“We just want people to be very careful about hiring people knocking on their doors,” Seymore said.

Seymore said if you would like assistance with cutting tree in your way to contact the Dexter Fire Department at 573-624-3425.

